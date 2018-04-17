The Long Island Regional Planning Council on Tuesday detailed $500 million in revenue options local governments could use to reduce the property tax load on Nassau and Suffolk homeowners, who pay among the highest taxes in the nation.

The $120,000 study done by PFM Consulting found that the state’s 2012 property tax cap has slowed the growth of property taxes. But the cap has not changed Long Island’s standing as a high-property tax region or taxation’s negative impact on the economy.

Consultants said a 2017 study showed Nassau was one of only nine U.S. counties where homeowners on average paid more than $10,000 in property taxes. In Nassau, the average homeowner paid $11,232; in Suffolk the figure was $9,333.

The report also questioned whether the tax cap’s progress can be sustained. The report noted issues such as depletion of government and school reserve funds, changes in enrollment and pension costs as well as temporary savings from replacing retiring teachers with lower paid new ones.

The half dozen alternative revenue streams include raising the 4.25 percent local sales tax to New York City’s 4.50 percent level. That could raise a total of $157 million, which could reduce reliance on local property taxes by 1.4 percent, the report said. The report said raising the local sales tax to 5.25 percent would generate $629 million.