PSEG-LI President Dan Eichhorn to retire

As LIPA trustees prepare to vote Wednesday on a new contract with PSEG, the New Jersey company on Monday announced that Dan Eichhorn, president of PSEG Long Island, will retire next year.

Eichhorn, who took over as chief operating officer of the Long Island operation, had presided over the company's much-criticized response to Tropical Storm Isaias. The storm left more than 535,000 customers without power for up to a week, and subject PSEG to withering criticism over failed computer, telecom and storm readiness plans.

PSEG in a statement said Eichhorn will remain in place through a transition and a replacement has been chosen. Eichhorn was named president of PSEG Long Island in 2017 and has spent 32 years at PSEG.

LIPA trustees on Wednesday are to vote on a new contract with PSEG that places more than half the utility manager's $80 million in annual pay at risk if it doesn't meet a long list of new performance targets. The company also has agreed to provide greater autonomy for the Long Island office, including its criticized computer department.

PSEG in a statement said Eichhorn "has chosen this time to retire giving a new leader the opportunity to make their mark on the future of the PSEG Long Island organization and its commitment to customers across Long Island and the Rockaways."

PSEG chief operating officer Ralph LaRossa praised Eichhorn for leadership that he said has "helped place the PSEG Long Island workforce in a position to move into its next chapter with the right tools, team and dedication to serving every customer."

LIPA trustees and officials sparred with Eichhorn during the past year, following revelations that the company had been experiencing computer system problems in advance of the storm in August 2020. Eichhorn has consistently taken responsibility for the missteps and pledged to do better, but board members in particular were critical of PSEG's transparency through investigations and attempts to fix the problems. A new computer system is expected to be in place in January.

Before being named president of the Long Island office, Eichhorn had served as vice president for customer service, responsible for customer satisfaction, marketing and marketing strategy, among other duties. He also served as director of customer contact and technology for Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE & G), the New Jersey utility.

He declined an interview request, but in a statement took note of the "devotion of PSEG Long Island’s 2,500 employees, their achievements and the strategic improvements" made since PSEG took over the contract from National Grid in 2014.

LIPA had awarded PSEG a similar agreement to National Grid's, but former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo as part of a Moreland Commission probe of LIPA after Superstorm Sandy problems, negotiated a greater role for the outside service provider. Cuomo in June also helped negotiate LIPA's new pact with PSEG.

"Over the past eight years, we have created a legacy of performance for customers across Long Island and the Rockaways, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together," Eichhorn said in his statement. "I am confident that, as the company transitions to its next chapter, we are well-positioned for new leadership to build on these accomplishments — putting customers at the heart of everything we do, while further improving system reliability, enhancing customer service and supporting the state’s clean energy goals, and being an engaged and responsive community partner."