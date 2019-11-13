Residential PSEG Long Island customers next year will see an average $2.16 monthly increase in the delivery charge portion of their electric bills, but the increase could be offset by declines in other portions of the bill, LIPA said Tuesday.

The delivery charge, which represents around half of customer bills, will increase 2.45 percent next year, slightly below the point that would require the Long Island Power Authority to file a full rate-hike request with the state Department of Public Service.

At the same time, LIPA is projecting a decline in the power supply charge portion of bills, tied primarily to its expectation of lower natural gas prices. LIPA chief executive LIPA chief executive Tom Falcone said customers can “take to the bank” the “vast majority” of that expected decline in the power supply charge. Customers will also see declines in the revenue decoupling charge portion of bills, while seeing a slight increase in the renewables, or distributed energy, charge, leading to what LIPA projects could be a net monthly bill increase of around 43 cents.

Customers who use more than the average of around 770 kilowatt hours will pay more than $2.16 a month for delivery, and any unexpectedly extreme the weather and higher usage could send bills up.

LIPA is holding a budget workshop and a board meeting at its Uniondale headquarters on Wednesday.

LIPA has seen increases in the delivery charge for each of the past five years, after decades of relatively little activity in that portion of bills. Power supply charges used to fluctuate greatly, but PSEG has stabilized them in recent years.

Among the factors leading to the increased costs next year are $31.8 million more in debt payments, a $4.5 million increase in wages for primarily PSEG workers, including unionized workers who recently negotiated a new contract, a $5.1 million increase in the budget for storm response, $11.5 million in property taxes for plants and the electric grid, and $1.8 million in new initiatives.

Falcone said in 2020, the utility will wrap up a $730 million federally funded storm hardening program by March, then embark on a LIPA funded continuation of the program using $200 million of ratepayer funds over four years. The program will harden circuits to continue to limit outages and keep a work force of contractors on the island in case big storms hit.

LIPA is also launching a new solar program aimed at providing low-income customers whose homes cannot accommodate solar access to the discounts other solar customers get. The program, called Solar Communities, will be run by LIPA and PSEG, unlike the Community Solar program that is administered by outside solar installers.