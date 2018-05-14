Electric utilities across the state would have to send annual “transparency” statements to customers to clear up confusion over electric bills if Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signs a measure recently passed by the state legislature.

The bill, authored by Assemb. Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale), is aimed at addressing electric bills that have become “increasingly complex,” including a “web of charges related to state legislative and regulatory mandates,” her office said in a statement.

Among those changes are fees resulting from mandates in Cuomo and the Public Service Commission’s Reforming the Energy Vision initiative, which seeks to expand the use of green-energy alternatives to traditional and costly utility solutions.

“Most consumers are simply unaware of the costs that utilities pass on relating to PSC requirements around delivering clean energy, upgrading and transitioning from legacy equipment, and moving toward zero emissions,” Paulin said in a statement. “They look at their monthly bills and still only see simplistic charges for delivery and supply services.”

An annual transparency statement will “greatly assist customers in understanding all of the costs that go into their bill.”

The bill, which passed in both houses of the legislature last month, was sponsored in the State Senate by Sen. Joseph A. Griffo (R-Rome). It goes on to the governor’s office for approval or a veto.

Representatives for Cuomo and PSEG Long Island say they are reviewing the legislation.