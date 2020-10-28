Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday unveiled legislation that calls for the state to review the prospect of a municipal takeover of New York American Water’s Nassau County infrastructure, even as the company prepares for previously announced $607 million sale to Liberty Utilities.

The bill, part of a broader set of utility reforms that also calls for steeper penalties for inadequate utility response in storms, mandates the state Public Service Commission to conduct a study of a public takeover for American Water’s Nassau infrastructure by April 1, and to hold three public hearings.

Earlier this month, the state pushed until Dec. 31 the time for local governments and water districts to offer proposals for such municipal takeovers. Public hearings on New York American Water’s sale to Liberty Utilities are set to start next week.

New York American Water has been the subject of withering criticism by ratepayers and public officials for years, and the subject of multiple investigations, over soaring bills, poor customer communications and rate-case irregularities over the past several years. The company said it had addressed many of the problems and had argued a "full or a piecemeal sale of our systems to public entities would take several years, cost taxpayers millions of dollars and lead to gaps in service."

Language in Cuomo’s bill cites an investor-owned water system that was "fragile and subject to episodic deficiencies of varying magnitude," including service disruptions and "drastic price variations."

The commission will examine whether a municipal takeover "will better protect the aquifer and provide better and safer service to the residents of Nassau County." It will look specifically at the ability of local governments to "safely provide service alone or in coordination with any other entity currently providing service," or identifying "new providers" that can do so. It also will look into the ability of local governments to provide water service "at lower cost to customers due to their tax-exempt and not for profit status, and the impact on municipal revenues."

Hempstead Town, the Village of Sea Cliff and the Massapequa Water District have already undertaken such studies, and Massapequa found it would be feasible.

Cuomo in an interview with Newsday last month had telegraphed his intent. Asked if he supported public water for the Nassau ratepayers, he said, "In concept I understand it," but noted the issue to be worked out was "Who owns what legally."

"Some of the utilities are saying, well, we own the pipes, we own the wires, we own the cables. So it’s a complicated legal issue."

But Cuomo noted, "Many of these utilities are abusive and they have been for a long time. And the concept of too big to fail, you know, who speaks for the consumer? Ah, the state government speaks for the consumer. I speak for the consumer."

Added state Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach): "Outrageous and unjustifiable water bills have been the No. 1 complaint my office has received over the past few years. It is way past time for New York American Water to leave the scene." He added, "All options, including municipalization, need to be considered."

"The drumbeat for a public takeover is getting louder and louder and louder," said state Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford), who has worked behind the scene for years to bring change to the water company.