Suffolk Republicans have chosen Raymond Tierney, a former federal and Suffolk County prosecutor, as their candidate to challenge Democratic county District Attorney Tim Sini in November.

Tierney, 55, who is not enrolled in a political party, also is the Conservative Party nominee.

Tierney, of Holtsville, announced his candidacy Thursday outside the federal courthouse in Central Islip. He was surrounded by about a dozen retired law enforcement members and relatives of MS-13 murder victims, whose killings he said he prosecuted.

Tierney said he was running, "to ensure the office works every day to prosecute crimes fairly, without fear, without favor and all in order to ensure the health, safety and welfare of all Suffolk County residents -- not just the politically-connected and the political donor class."

Tierney said his experience as a prosecutor makes him "uniquely qualified" for the role.

Tierney is an executive assistant district attorney for the Kings County District Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn. He oversees the violent criminal enterprises bureau, crime strategies unit and the body worn camera unit.

Tierney previously had spent 11 years as an assistant U.S. Attorney in the criminal division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York, according to his resume.

Tierney worked as an assistant Suffolk County district atorney for 13 years, according to his resume.

He spent two years at the law firm Shaub, Ahmuty, Citrin & Spratt LLP.