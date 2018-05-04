Rear-end crashes at intersections with red-light cameras in Suffolk County rose by more than 35 percent in 2016 while accidents with injuries declined by 1.5 percent, according to a county report released Friday.

The cameras generated $17.5 million in revenue for the county, according to the report.

The program, initiated in 2010 — with additional cameras added in 2011, 2013 and 2014 — showed the overall number of collisions at intersections rose 1.5 percent. Right-angled collisions, however, dropped by 23 percent.

The report for 2016 contains the most recent data available for 100 red-light camera intersections throughout the county, using data for 2016 gathered by the state Department of Transportation.

County officials say the cameras promote safety. But some county legislators say the program is aimed at generating millions of dollars in revenue to help plug Suffolk’s budget hole.

Suffolk County Traffic and Parking Violations Agency Executive Director Paul Margiotta in a statement highlighted the program’s reduction in accidents involving injury.

“Since 2014, Suffolk County has a proven record of reducing accidents involving injury that help keep our roads safe. We are encouraged by the continued decrease of total accidents involving injury at red light camera intersections even as distracted driving involving smartphone use has skyrocketed,” Margiotta said.

But Suffolk Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga), who has sponsored bills to remove the cameras, renewed his call Friday for them to come down, saying they simply are moneymakers.

Also, Suffolk Public Works Commissioner Gil Anderson told a legislative committee last month that the county had selected an outside consultant, Brookhaven-based Louis McLean Associates, to do a top-to-bottom review of the county red light program.