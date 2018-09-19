Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Suffolk red-light camera program extended for a year

The county Waiver Committee voted unanimously to permit the contract with Conduent Inc., due to expire at year's end, to continue through 2019.

A red light camera at Indian Head Rd.

A red light camera at Indian Head Rd. and Jericho Tpke. in Commack on April 11, 2016. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Suffolk’s red-light camera program got another year of life after a county committee voted Wednesday  to extend the contract of the current vendor, despite .

The three-member waiver committee voted unanimously to permit the contract with Conduent Inc., due to expire at year’s end, to continue through 2019 with a waiver.

But the panel directed county public works officials to seek proposals from bidders next year. Public works officials originally asked for a two-year extension of the contract because state legislation authorizing the red light cameras must be renewed next year.

Legis. Tom Cilmi, who heads the GOP legislative caucus, said, “regardless how you feel about red light cameras, County Executive Steve Bellone is handing out a contract worth tens of millions of dollars without sending out a request for proposals, . . . competitive bids” or legislative scrutiny.

“Every single taxpayer . . . should be outraged,” said Cilmi, of Bay Shore.

Gilbert Anderson, county public works commissioner, said his office wanted a delay to see if there were any changes in the state law before going out to bid. Should the county pick a new vendor, there would need to be a transition period for installing new equipment and getting necessary permits to replace the current system, Anderson said.

But Barry Paul, one of two Bellone aides on the waiver committee, called for limiting the waiver to one year so Suffolk would not have to wait until 2020 to determine whether it can get a better deal for taxpayers through a new competitive process.

Camera critics, including legislative Republicans, opposed the extension, saying the program was created as a revenue producer, not to improve safety. They also say the timing of yellow lights has been shortened and the county has failed to get the engineering approval required at each site.

The county legislature has authorized a study to review the program. A preliminary report is due in November, and a final report is due early next year.  

“They have been put on notice . . . what they are doing is illegal,” said Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga). “It’s a money grab plain and simple.”

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

