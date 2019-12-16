Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced new regulations Monday that would require real estate agents to inform all customers of their rights under anti-discrimination laws and prominently display information about how consumers can file complaints.

The measure also would mandate video recordings of all fair-housing classes for real estate agents.

The proposed new rules were approved Monday by the New York State Real Estate Board, which writes rules and regulations for the industry. They come in the wake of Newsday’s Long Island Divided investigation, which revealed evidence of widespread racial discrimination by real estate agents and brokers on Long Island in the judgment of two nationally known fair housing experts.

"Housing discrimination is completely unacceptable and it's also against the law," Cuomo said in a statement. "New York State is taking immediate action to help ensure renters and homeowners are protected from any and all discriminatory actions when it comes to safe, accessible housing."

The proposal will be open for public comment for 60 days, state officials said. In a news release, state officials said the measure is “one of several steps to combat housing discrimination in response to a Newsday report on housing discrimination on Long Island.”

Under the new rules, real estate brokers would need to make sure all prospective homebuyers, renters, sellers and landlords receive written notification about their rights under the state civil-rights law. The notification, which would be required at every open house and showing, would be provided by the New York Department of State, which licenses real estate agents and brokers.

Brokers also would be required to post prominent notices describing protections under the state human-rights law and information about how consumers can file complaints. The notices would be mandated at every office, at open houses and on websites.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get inside the courtroom during the trial of ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The new rules also would require groups that provide state-mandated continuing education to real estate agents to video-record all their classes on fair housing and keep the recordings for a year. Under state law, agents are required to take 22.5 hours of continuing education every two years, including three hours on fair housing, to renew their licenses. Newsday’s investigation revealed that in some classes offered by the Long Island Board of Realtors, instructors were spending far less than three hours discussing fair housing — in one case, 20 minutes — and making comments that experts said risked reinforcing discriminatory attitudes instead of dispelling them.

In a statement, New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said her agency "takes all acts of discrimination seriously and works vigorously to enforce the Fair Housing Act as it relates to real estate professionals. These new regulations not only make it clear that discrimination will not be tolerated, they will also help New Yorkers better understand their rights when looking for a place to call home."

Angela Fernandez, commissioner of the state Division of Human Rights, said in a statement, "The Division of Human Rights will vigorously enforce the new regulations as they relate to the real estate industry … [and] use every resource at its disposal to ensure fair housing opportunity for all."

Check back for updates on this developing story.