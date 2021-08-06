Nassau legislative Republicans on Friday called on County Executive Laura Curran to immediately sign a bill to allow police and other first responders to sue for harassment when they face "discrimination."

The legislation, passed Monday, would permit the county attorney to sue for damages of up to $50,000 on behalf of police officers and others who are harassed, menaced or injured due to their status as a "first responder."

Curran has asked Democratic state Attorney General Letitia James for "guidance" on whether the measure "strikes the proper legal balance" between protecting uniformed personnel and peoples' civil rights.

Legislative Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) said in a statement Friday that Curran, a Democrat up for reelection," should take a stand one way or another. The residents of Nassau elected her, not the NYS attorney general, to make these decisions."

In a statement, a Curran spokesman said: "The County Executive is talking to the residents of Nassau County and looks forward to the Attorney General’s review of the legislation."

The bill, sponsored by Legis. Joshua Lafazan, a Woodbury independent who caucuses with Democrats, and Legis. Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove), passed by a vote of 12-6, with Legis. C. William Gaylor III (R-Lynbrook) absent.

More than 60 people spoke against the legislation. Opponents included the New York Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP and the LGBT Network, a nonprofit advocacy group for LGBT people on Long Island and in Queens.

Leaders of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association, the Superior Officers Association and the Correction Officers Benevolent Association spoke for the bill.

Opponents say the bill would curtail free speech by subjecting people to lawsuits for verbal remarks made to officers.

Backers of the added protections say incidents of harassment and violence against police officers have increased nationwide over the past year.

Curran has 30 days to sign or veto the bill, and a 13-vote supermajority is required to override a veto.

Republicans hold an 11-8 majority on the legislature. Lafazan and DeRiggi-Whitton were the only Democratic caucus members to join the GOP in backing the bill.

On Friday, Lafazan told Newsday he likely would not vote to override a Curran veto.

If Curran vetoes the bill based on James' "guidance, I would respect her opinion as well and not support an override vote," he said.

The penalty for discrimination against first responders would be up to $25,000 per violation — five times more than people can seek under current human rights law — or up to $50,000 for violations occurring "in the course of participating in a riot."

Nassau's Human Rights Law covers people who historically have been discriminated against for their race, religion, gender, disability, sexual orientation, martial status or national origin.

Two amendments in 2019 extended the protections against discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations to veterans and first responders.