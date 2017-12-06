Feds eye actions of former Babylon IDA chief Robert Stricoff, sources say
The inquiry is part of the Justice Department’s investigation of political corruption in Suffolk County, sources say.
Federal investigators have begun examining whether Robert Stricoff, former head of both the Babylon Democratic Party and the town Industrial Development Agency, engaged in “financial improprieties” when he was in those positions, sources said.
Multiple sources confirmed the inquiry headed by the political corruption unit of the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn and FBI agents who specialize...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED