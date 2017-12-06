TODAY'S PAPER
Feds eye actions of former Babylon IDA chief Robert Stricoff, sources say

The inquiry is part of the Justice Department’s investigation of political corruption in Suffolk County, sources say.

Robert Stricoff on July 30, 2014.

Robert Stricoff on July 30, 2014. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By Robert E. Kessler and Sandra Peddie  robert.kessler@newsday.com, sandra.peddie@newsday.com
Federal investigators have begun examining whether Robert Stricoff, former head of both the Babylon Democratic Party and the town Industrial Development Agency, engaged in “financial improprieties” when he was in those positions, sources said.

Multiple sources confirmed the inquiry headed by the political corruption unit of the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn and FBI agents who specialize...

Bob Kessler covers federal law, including law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, DEA, IRS and ATF, as well as the federal courts.

