Suffolk County Legis. Rudy Sunderman announced Wednesday he will resign his seat next month to become deputy director of the Suffolk County Fire Academy.

Sunderman (R-Shirley), who has pleaded not guilty to felony perjury charges for allegedly lying to the Suffolk County Board of Ethics, said his decision had "nothing to do" with his criminal case and is instead about accepting his "dream job."

Sunderman, who represents the 3rd District covering south-central Brookhaven Town, has served as the Mastic Fire Department chief for 34 years and worked previously worked as an instructor at the fire academy for 14 years.

"Those who know me well, know that this field has been my passion, and with many years experience, I will continue to serve as your local fire chief," Sunderman said in a statement.

Sunderman was indicted in July 2019 for allegedly telling the ethics board falsely that he no longer worked for the Centereach Fire District.

Sunderman, who joined the county legislature in 2018, created a shell company in his wife's name so he could continue receiving income from the fire district, prosecutors said.

Suffolk County legislators are not permitted to hold two paying public jobs at once.

Sunderman has said he is "innocent of all charges."

Sunderman said he will step down from the legislature on March 21 and begin at the fire academy April 1

A special election will be held within 60 days of the vacancy for the remainder of his term, which ends in December.

A general election for a full two-year term for the 3rd District seat will be held in November, along with elections for all other county legislature seats, officials said.

Sunderman is one of three Suffolk County legislators facing criminal charges.

Legis. William Spencer (D-Centerport), who has pleaded not guilty to charges for allegedly trying to trade opioid pills for sex, is not seeking reelection this November.

Legis. Nicholas Caracappa (C-Selden), who has pleaded not guilty to domestic violence-related charges, is filling a one-year term after the death of the late Legis. Tom Muratore.

Sunderman is set to appear in court March 10. Perini said they are in discussions with prosecutors about whether they will go to trial.

The Yaphank fire academy trains 12,000 firefighters a year and is operated by the Vocational Education & Extension Board, a nonprofit group created by state legislation to run the academy.