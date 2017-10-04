Subscribe
    Saladino, Oyster Bay’s GOP slate no-shows at candidates’ forum

    Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino delivers

    Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino delivers the State of the Town Address on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 in Oyster Bay. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Republican Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and three GOP town board members were no-shows to a candidates forum that drew more than 100 people in Plainview on Tuesday night.

    The League of Women Voters of East Nassau invited five candidates for supervisor and 11 candidates for town board — town clerk candidates were not included — to the moderated event, but none of the Republican candidates,...

