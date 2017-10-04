Republican Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and three GOP town board members were no-shows to a candidates forum that drew more than 100 people in Plainview on Tuesday night.
The League of Women Voters of East Nassau invited five candidates for supervisor and 11 candidates for town board — town clerk candidates were not included — to the moderated event, but none of the Republican candidates,...
