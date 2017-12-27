Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino will step down Friday and will take a $160,000 job as an administrative assistant at the Nassau County Board of Elections, according to town officials and county sources.

Santino, a Republican from East Rockaway, was defeated last month by Laura Gillen, who will be sworn in Jan. 1 as the town’s first Democratic supervisor in more than a century.

Republican Councilman Anthony D’Esposito, the town’s deputy supervisor, will lead the town until Gillen’s inauguration.

“Supervisor Santino will step down effective Friday, December 29,” the town said in a statement. “As deputy supervisor, Councilman Anthony D’Esposito is prepared to handle any issue that may arise in the brief lapse before Supervisor Gillen takes the reins on January 1st.”

Santino will begin his role as an administrative assistant to County Republican Elections Commissioner Louis Savinetti on Friday, according to GOP and Democratic sources.

Santino and his campaign spokesman could not be reached for comment. John Ryan, an attorney for Republicans on the Board of Elections, declined to comment while a Nassau GOP spokesman said Party Chairman Joseph Mondello was not available for comment.

The elections board position does not require confirmation from the GOP-controlled County Legislature.

Santino this week signed documents necessary to become a county employee, the sources said. The form was approved by Democratic and Republican election officials.

Also moving to the Board of Elections is Ellen Muller, who serves as an assistant to Mondello. Muller will become Santino’s assistant, making a $140,000 per year, Republican sources said.

Muller also works as a part-time clerical aide in the Town of Hempstead Parks Department. She made $20,565 in that role last year.

Santino has worked for the town since 1987. He was first elected to the town board in 1993 as a councilman and served one, two-year term as supervisor making $160,000 annually.

Santino’s Election Day loss followed months of controversy and infighting among town Republicans.