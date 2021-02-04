Nassau County Comptroller Jack Schnirman said Thursday he would not run for a second term in November.

Schnirman, a Democrat who was elected in 2017, set out to attack corruption in county government, but came under investigation after he was found to have been overpaid for unused leave time he had accrued as Long Beach city manager.

In an interview with Newsday Thursday, Schnirman read prepared remarks: "In looking ahead toward November, I had to make a choice, and ultimately it was a clear one: I will stay focused on the work that I enjoy and that our County needs to meet this moment and leave the politics to others."

However, Schnirman said he has not ruled out another run for elected office.

Schnirman's announcement came after months of speculation about his political future.

Democrats and allies of County Executive Laura Curran, who is seeking reelection, had expressed concern that Schnirman would be a drag on the party’s ticket and suffer relentless attacks from Republicans over the payment issue.

Jay Jacobs, chairman of the state and Nassau County Democratic Party, said Schnirman had been "considering this for a while, and discussing it."

Jacobs continued: "I fully understand his decision. I think he's done a great job as comptroller, certainly has a record to be proud of as comptroller. I wish him well and I look forward to working with him again. I don't think his political career is at an end. I think he will be back in some capacity, and I look forward to that in the future."

Curran also praised Schnirman's service as comptroller.

"Jack spearheaded initiatives that modernized the office of comptroller," Curran said in an interview.

Schnirman "supported labor and nonprofits, and he led audits that improved operations for county residents," Curran said.

But Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) said Schnirman was, "compromised since the moment he got here, and what Nassau really needs is someone who can be a true watchdog, which he isn’t."

Schnirman took office in 2018 as a self-styled fiscal watchdog — an "umpire" seeking to call "balls and strikes" as he saw fit.

He commissioned reports looking into issues of social justice and financial reform, from Black economic equity to keeping millennials on Long Island.

What Schnirman could not escape was sustained criticism about his exit from Long Beach, where he served as the appointed City Manager for six years before winning office as County Comptroller.

Schnirman's $108,000 separation payment became the subject of critical reports by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.

They found the city overpaid Schnirman by nearly $53,000.

Schnirman insisted the payout was at the discretion of the city’s lawyer, who had been following a years-old legal interpretation of city code. But Schnirman returned $53,000 to the city in 2019.

Until Thursday, Schnirman had maintained his bid for reelection.

He had raised money aggressively in recent months, reporting a haul of $173,000 in contributions between June and January, the most recent state filing cycle. He has a campaign war chest of more than $515,000, according to totals from mid-January.