Sen. Chuck Schumer visited a Rockville Centre family Thursday morning as he calls for New York representatives to vote against a GOP tax bill that would eliminate state and local tax deductions for homeowners.

President Donald Trump’s proposed tax reform bill with House Republicans would eliminate the deductions.

At a news conference at the home of Maureen and Jeff Orosz, a Rockville Centre family that he said depends on the mortgage deduction, Schumer urged all New York representatives to vote against any bill that excludes property-tax deductions.

“It’s a punch in the gut to middle-class families across New York,” Schumer (D-N.Y.) said. “It’s not good enough for representatives to say, ‘I’m against it.’ You can’t vote for any bill that has it.”

Schumer said he is in favor of tax reform, but not tax breaks for the wealthy and measures that hurt the middle class. He said the tax bill would hit Long Island hardest among regions in New York State, costing 47 percent of Long Islanders an average tax deduction of $19,886.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) said Thursday morning on Twitter that Trump was looking to keep property and state income tax deductions in the bill, calling it a “positive sign.”

Schumer said he has spoken with the president about keeping the deductions in any tax-reform package.

“I’ve told the president three times if he doesn’t undo this tax reform it will fail. There won’t be enough votes, so maybe it’s sinking in,” Schumer said. “Don’t start your opening plan with such poison pills. It makes it unpopular.”