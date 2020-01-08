Sen Ken. LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) on Friday will formally announce that he will not run for re-election this year, ending a 44-year career in the state Senate characterized by big accomplishments in land preservation, education and health care.

LaValle’s office said the senator, 80, currently the longest serving member of the senate, “feels like it’s time to pass the torch.”

LaValle will serve out the remainder of his term, leaving office in December 2020.

LaValle, a former fifth-grade teacher and principal at the Middle Country School district, began his senate career after winning election in 1976, and quickly burnished a reputation as a lawmaker with keen interests in education, land preservation, health care and the environment.

He was a co-sponsor along with then Assemb. Thomas DiNapoli of the Pine Barrens Preservation Act, which created new protections for 100,000 acres in Suffolk County.

"There were a lot of monied interests pushing to carve up the Pine Barrens until there was nothing left, but he didn't let that happen," said Assemb. Steve Englebright (D-Setauket) who has frequently worked with LaValle across the aisle, including on the Pine Barrens legislation and a recent move to preserve more than 850 additional acres in Shoreham Woods. "At the senate level he was indespensible," Englebright said.

LaValle's long interest in advancing the causes of higher education and health care found a welcome home at Stony Brook University, where he fought for funding that brought the school a Southampton Campus, a Burn Unit to the University Medical Center, and the school's High Technology Incubator, among other big enhancements.

"He's been very positive and meaningful in maintaining and improving the quality of life for all of us," Englebright said, "and I'm very respectful of his legacy. He has been a great legislator."

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Assemb. Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor), who first met LaValle when Thiele was a college intern in 1975, described the senator as "a mentor then and a mentor ever since."

Among legislation he worked on with LaValle were the Community Preservation Act that created a transfer tax to preserve land in the five East-End towns of Suffolk County. Thiele was an East Hampton Supervisor at the time, said it's led to more than 10,000 acres being preserved.

"It changed the future of the East End and it was copied across the state and across the country," said Thiele, who described his working relationship with LaValle as unique. "It felt like it was just one office," when working on vital legislation and projects such as Stony Brook's acquisition of the Southampton campus formerly part Long Island University.

"The work he did is generational stuff," Thiele said. "It will improve peoples' lives for generations. Whether on open space, healthcare or higher education the initiatives he put forward are ones you ascribe the term statemen to. He focused not just next election but next generation."

Joanne Scalia, LaValle's chief of staff for over 30 years, said the senator "made promises and commitments and wouldn't step down until he achieved all he wanted to."