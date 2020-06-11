TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
SEARCH
67° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Shaniyat Chowdhury, 5th Congressional District Democratic primary

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottEidler
Print

Shaniyat Chowdhury

Democrat

Background: Shaniyat Chowdhury, 28 of South Jamaica, is a veteran of the U.S. Marines and a community organizer. Chowdhury is a member of the South Jamaica Resident Green Committee, an environmental community group in his public housing development. He worked on the 2018 campaign of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx), and served as a legislative intern in the New York State Assembly. Chowdhury is a graduate of John Jay College, where he received a Bachelor's degree in law and society.

Issues: 

Chowdhury would advocate for increased affordable housing for Long Islanders; back the Green New Deal, a sweeping effort to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in 10 years; reforms to the criminal justice system to reverse racial inequalities; and a universal basic income. Chowdhury also vowed to advocate for free public college tuition, supports abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and backs statehood for Puerto Rico.

Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Jia Ling Hu of Franklin Square gets his Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
Amityville Village trustees have approved permits for Security Amityville Village approves permits for Security Dodge
The Cerro Wire water tower starting to fall Amazon plans warehouse for Cerro site
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, speaking Thursday from Albany, Cuomo: Localities can reopen playgrounds and pools
Police responded in force to 100 Terrace Avenue Heavy police presence at Hempstead apartment complex
Arthur Lacker, right, a 9/11 first responder from 9/11 first responders at high-risk for COVID-19
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search