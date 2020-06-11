Shaniyat Chowdhury, 5th Congressional District Democratic primary

Shaniyat Chowdhury

Democrat

Background: Shaniyat Chowdhury, 28 of South Jamaica, is a veteran of the U.S. Marines and a community organizer. Chowdhury is a member of the South Jamaica Resident Green Committee, an environmental community group in his public housing development. He worked on the 2018 campaign of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx), and served as a legislative intern in the New York State Assembly. Chowdhury is a graduate of John Jay College, where he received a Bachelor's degree in law and society.

Issues:

Chowdhury would advocate for increased affordable housing for Long Islanders; back the Green New Deal, a sweeping effort to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in 10 years; reforms to the criminal justice system to reverse racial inequalities; and a universal basic income. Chowdhury also vowed to advocate for free public college tuition, supports abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and backs statehood for Puerto Rico.