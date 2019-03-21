Suffolk Community College trustees huddled for an hour in executive session late Thursday but put off action on the future of college president Shaun McKay, who is on paid administrative leave and has 16 months left on his contract.

A three-member board committee has been reviewing undisclosed issues concerning McKay's job performance.

But board Chairwoman Theresa Sanders said the committee, “told us they have not finished their work,” although panel members updated the board on their progress.

“We want to make sure we will follow the rules and all the contract requirements,” Sanders said.

The executive session came at the beginning of the regular monthly board meeting. Sanders called for the executive session to discuss, “employment status, discipline, dismissal or removal of a particular college employee,” without mentioning McKay by name.

Trustees have told McKay, 53, who makes $308,710 in annual salary and benefits, they do not intend to renew his contract when it expires Aug. 15, 2020. The next time the board can take up the issue is at their April 18 meeting at the Selden campus.

The trustees have the power to terminate the president's contract at any time for physical for mental incapacity, incompetence, misconduct or moral turpitude.

However, the president under the contract is permitted to appear before the board and respond in writing to any findings, before the board can take action.