Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
62° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Tim Sini aide Sheila Kelly gets big raise

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Print

Sheila Kelly, who started in District Attorney Tim Sini's office last January as a $78,312 a year intergovernmental  liason, last month got a nearly a 19 percent raise, to $93,132 annually in a newly created job title of public information officer.

The new job title took effect in the Aug. 13 payroll. She is performing the same duties as as before as Sini’s day-to-day spokesperson.

When the new job title was put before the county legislature for approval last May, Justin Meyers, Sini’s chief of staff, would not disclose Kelly’s new salary, saying only it would not be “a six figure salary.” He said the new title was needed to match the pay of spokespeople of other district attorneys in the metropolitan area.

County lawmakers approved creation of the job title in a 12-6 vote. Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague) opposed move, calling the pay hike unjustified.

Headshot

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

Latest Long Island News

Roy Chernock coached at Oceanside High School, CW Longtime track coach at Oceanside, C.W. Post dies
Unkechaug Nation Chief Harry Wallace places tobacco on Boy Scout takes on burial ground cleanup project
Frequency Electronics Inc. in Uniondale on Nov. 22, Defense contractor hopes to add 116 local jobs 
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) responds to a question Sanders backs Teachout, Williams in primary
A vending machine at a bus stop on Pol: Pens in dispenser may be perceived as drug-related
Riverhead Town police officers salute in honor of Police 'in mourning' as fallen K-9 remembered