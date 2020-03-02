Leaders of the Shinnecock Indian Nation on Monday criticized presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's characterization of the tribe as "a disaster" at a campaign rally last week.

Bloomberg told a crowd on Thursday in Oklahoma City, "There’s a Native American tribe right near where I live, the Shinnecock Nation, and it is just a disaster, there's all sorts of problems."

Bloomberg promised to help the tribe overcome problems because "we just can’t have a group where there's all the domestic violence, and drugs, and alcoholism.”

"When you see that you've got to say something's wrong, and we've got to stop it," the former New York City mayor said in a video posted on YouTube by the Shinnecock chairman of tribal trustees Bryan Polite.

Calling the statement "outrageous," the Shinnecock Nation Council of Trustees, its seven-member leadership body, said Bloomberg "has resided in the Hamptons for decades and not once has he set foot on our territory," whose problems mirror that of communities across the country, the tribe said.

"The pain and suffering of a community should not be summed up by generalizing that the land the Shinnecock people have occupied, honored, and protected for 10,000 years is a 'disaster,'" the tribe said in a statement.

The tribe invited Bloomberg, and other presidential hopefuls, to visit the nation's 800-acre reservation.

"If he is serious about helping the Shinnecock people and Indian Country, he should visit our Nation and we would be excited to educate him on the issues affecting our community," the trustees said. "Instead of passing us on his way to his Ballyshear Estate, he can walk the walk and use his resources and influence to help the Shinnecock people."

The trustees said the Shinnecock people "are proud of our accomplishments and culture. We have made great strides to improve our way of life. Mr. Bloomberg who lives close to our ancestral burial grounds has never offered any support or inquired about our issues until this election cycle."

They said the tribal community has been "strong advocates on issues such as protecting our ancestral burial grounds, recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day, water access rights, and many more."

A representative for Bloomberg's campaign didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Oklahoma is home to some 39 Native American tribes, one of the nation’s largest concentration of tribes, including the Apache Tribe and the Cherokee Nation, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.