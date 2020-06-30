The Suffolk County district attorney’s office is in court Tuesday asking a judge to seal a motion filed for a Shinnecock Indian Nation tribe member because the motion quotes extensively from once-secret grand jury testimony.

In what could prove a test of new bail reform and discovery rules that took effect in January, the district attorney is arguing that release of the grand jury testimony violated a stipulation order signed by the lawyer for tribe member Justin Eleazer earlier this year.

The district attorney's office says dissemination of the testimony, “has the potential to place the witnesses at further risk of retaliation.”

In October, the Suffolk district attorney announced the arrest of more than two dozen people in connection with a major drug ring operating in and around the Shinnecock reservation in Southampton.

Among those arrested on the most serious charges was Eleazer, who is jailed at the Riverhead Correctional Facility. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of drug possession, trafficking and other counts.

Eleazer’s lawyer, Peter Smith of Northport, filed a motion with the court on June 24 asking that charges against Eleazer be dismissed because the Southampton Village detective who led the investigation allegedly displayed racial bias in his testimony, and made “incorrect and sometimes false statements” to the grand jury.

Smith also sought access to further grand jury minutes, parts of which were redacted.

According to grand jury testimony cited in Eleazer's motion, Southampton Village Police Det. Michael Horstman raised the specter of danger for non-tribe members who venture onto the reservation.

“Anybody who doesn’t belong there who doesn’t live there or if they are not purchasing narcotics, they’re not welcome,” Horstman told grand jurors, according to the motion.

Shinnecock tribal members "will chase you off,” Horstman testified. “They will corner you. And there has (sic) been several people assaulted for those same reasons.”

The Shinnecock Nation hosts an annual powwow that brings tens of thousands of nontribal members on the reservation each year.

The Suffolk district attorney’s request for an order seeking to seal the motion doesn’t refer to any specific material in Eleazer's motion to dismiss the case.

But the request does refer to two incidents that occurred after charges were filed against Eleazer in October.

“The indictment alleged an extensive organized criminal enterprise with individuals that were also charged with possessing weapons,” the district attorney's filing says.

The district attorney's request notes that “there was a murder that occurred by one of the co-defendants” during the drug investigation.

The request also refers to an arson on the Shinnecock reservation involving the “personal property of one of the co-defendants and included the word ‘Rat’ being written” on the property. That co-defendant, witnesses and “perceived cooperators” also were subjected to threats, the order request says.

The district attorney's office applied for a protective order that barred lawyers in the case from copying, sharing or distributing content and the “nature of grand jury minutes … ,” according to the district attorney's filing.

Newsday reported on Smith’s motion in a story published in Tuesday's editions.

The district attorney’s proposed order to show cause refers to an inquiry from Newsday to the district attorney's office about Smith's motion.

“It is unclear how the reporter knew the exact date of Peter Smith filed (sic) his motion with the Clerk’s Office or how he obtained a copy,” the district attorney's office wrote.

In an email, Smith said the district attorney’s office waited five days after initially receiving his motion on June 24 before requesting that it be sealed. Smith said he emailed the motion to Judge Timothy Mazzei and also to Mazzei's law secretary, the clerk of the Criminal Court and Assistant District Attorney Ryan Hunter.

A similar motion filed by a co-defendant wasn’t filed under seal, Smith said.

“I believe my motion may be one of the first examples of what the [state] legislature intended to afford a defendant with some fundamental fairness,” Smith wrote.

Rule changes that went into effect Jan. 1 give defense attorneys access to grant jury testimony, police reports, wiretaps, witness statements and other evidence that can help their cases early in the discovery process.

Beyond asking that Smith's motion be sealed, Hunter, who signed the order to show cause, is seeking sanctions against Smith, including dismissal of his motion.