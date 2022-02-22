TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Nassau legislator Siela Bynoe declares candidacy for Kathleen Rice's Congress seat

Nassau County Legis. Siela Bynoe (D-Westbury) has declared

Nassau County Legis. Siela Bynoe (D-Westbury) has declared her candidacy for Congress in the 4th District. Incumbent Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) is not seeking reelection. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottEidler
Print

Nassau County Legis. Siela Bynoe (D-Westbury) has declared her candidacy for Congress in the 4th District, vying to replace Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City), who is not seeking reelection.

A county legislator since 2014, Bynoe is vying to represent a district that encompasses the southwestern and central parts of Nassau County.

"I'm proud to announce I'm running for Congress to represent the values, hopes, and dreams of the extraordinary people of Nassau County's CD-4," Bynoe wrote on Facebook.

"Please join me in this grassroots campaign to make sure our community has the representation in Congress we deserve," Bynoe said.

As a Nassau County legislator Bynoe, 54, has advocated for police reform and stronger contracting procedures for county contracting.

Until recently, Bynoe served as executive director of the Huntington Housing Authority.

Before her election to the county legislature, Bynoe was a trustee on the Westbury School Board.

Rice became the 30th incumbent House Democrat to decide against seeking re-election, a sign of the difficult political environment for Democrats as they defend their majority in Congress this year.

Democrats have a 10-seat advantage over Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Traditionally, the party controlling the White House fares poorly in defending congressional seats in midterm elections.

Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

Latest Long Island News

Billy Joel at Nassau Coliseum on December 11,
Nassau Coliseum at 50: Memories of the 'Old Barn'
Suffolk Republicans and Conservatives say they won't back
Suffolk GOP, Conservatives deny Pascale nod for reelection 
Dr. Salvatore Pardo, shown in 2018, says ER
Doctors say they're on the 'front lines of the misinformation war'
Sherri Shepherd (L) appears at the Los Angeles
'Wendy Williams Show' ending, new Sherri Shepherd show ahead
FDNY Firefighter Jesse Gerhard.
Wake for FDNY firefighter Jesse Gerhard to be held today
Former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo responds to the
Poll: More believe James than Cuomo on sex harassment allegations
Didn’t find what you were looking for?