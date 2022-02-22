Nassau County Legis. Siela Bynoe (D-Westbury) has declared her candidacy for Congress in the 4th District, vying to replace Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City), who is not seeking reelection.

A county legislator since 2014, Bynoe is vying to represent a district that encompasses the southwestern and central parts of Nassau County.

"I'm proud to announce I'm running for Congress to represent the values, hopes, and dreams of the extraordinary people of Nassau County's CD-4," Bynoe wrote on Facebook.

"Please join me in this grassroots campaign to make sure our community has the representation in Congress we deserve," Bynoe said.

As a Nassau County legislator Bynoe, 54, has advocated for police reform and stronger contracting procedures for county contracting.

Until recently, Bynoe served as executive director of the Huntington Housing Authority.

Before her election to the county legislature, Bynoe was a trustee on the Westbury School Board.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rice became the 30th incumbent House Democrat to decide against seeking re-election, a sign of the difficult political environment for Democrats as they defend their majority in Congress this year.

Democrats have a 10-seat advantage over Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Traditionally, the party controlling the White House fares poorly in defending congressional seats in midterm elections.