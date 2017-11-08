Tim Sini: Transition to Suffolk DA will have ‘investigative’ aspect
The Democratic district attorney-elect says he won’t deal with anyone in the office with ethical or criminal violations.
Suffolk District Attorney-elect Timothy Sini said Wednesday that before he takes over his new office, he needs to investigate it.
Sini, 37, was elected Tuesday to succeed Thomas Spota, who is leaving office Friday after his indictment on federal obstruction of justice charges. Spota has pleaded not guilty.
Sini said the transition will be “extremely orderly,” but acknowledged it will...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe