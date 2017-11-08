This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Tim Sini: Transition to Suffolk DA will have ‘investigative’ aspect

The Democratic district attorney-elect says he won’t deal with anyone in the office with ethical or criminal violations.

Suffolk DA-elect Tim Sini speaks during an interview in Babylon Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017.

By Andrew Smith  andrew.smith@newsday.com @ziptron
Suffolk District Attorney-elect Timothy Sini said Wednesday that before he takes over his new office, he needs to investigate it.

Sini, 37, was elected Tuesday to succeed Thomas Spota, who is leaving office Friday after his indictment on federal obstruction of justice charges. Spota has pleaded not guilty.

Sini said the transition will be “extremely orderly,” but acknowledged it will...

Andrew Smith has worked at Newsday since 1993 and has been involved in court coverage as a reporter or an editor for almost 20 years.

