1st State Senatorial District

SKYLER JOHNSON

Democratic

BACKGROUND: Johnson, 19, of Mount Sinai is the former campaign manager for Sarah Deonarine’s unsuccessful bid for the Brookhaven Town council. He is a community organizer and recently held a protest over George Floyd’s death in a police confrontation in Minneapolis that drew hundreds of people. In high school, he helped resurrect a group called Students Act for Change. He attends Suffolk County Community College.

ISSUES: His platform includes improving health care coverage for all, protecting the rights of the gay, lesbian and trans communities, combating climate change, improving the quality of drinking water, and finding a new way to fund education to reduce the gap between wealthier suburban schools and inner-city schools. He supports legalizing marijuana and using tax proceeds to help lower income communities he said have been ravaged by the war on drugs. He also seeks more affordable housing and fixing what he calls a broken criminal justice system to make it fairer for racial minorities.