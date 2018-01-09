The Smithtown Town Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on appointing two allies of Supervisor Ed Wehrheim to town jobs.

Wehrheim said that the council, now short-staffed with only four members, will vote on filling his old seat with Tom Lohmann, who ran unsuccessfully on Wehrheim’s slate for a full council term in the fall. Lohmann, 60, an assistant special investigator for the Suffolk County district attorney and part-time police officer for Head of the Harbor Village, where his brother is chief of police, spent most of his career as an NYPD homicide detective. He ran as a Conservative in November after losing a Republican primary. He would serve through December 2018 and would face election next fall to fill the remainder of Wehrheim’s original council term. Lohmann’s salary as councilman would be about $55,818.

The council will also vote Tuesday on appointing Nicole Garguilo as public information officer. That position, common in Long Island’s larger towns, has not existed in Smithtown at least since 2003, Wehrheim said, when he joined the council. Garguilo, 38, ran Wehrheim’s campaign and owns an events and marketing firm. Garguilo said she would not work for the firm while employed by the town. She would seek advice from the town attorney about closing the firm or keeping it open, but staffed by an employee, she said.

Word of the nominations drew criticism Monday from town Democrats, who said in a release that the choice of Lohmann was “a direct violation of the voice of the voting community in Smithtown” and that the council should instead consider Amy Fortunato, a Democrat who finished third in the November general election after incumbents Tom McCarthy and Lynne Nowick, who retained their seats. With the town’s Republican electorate split, Lohmann finished sixth out of six candidates in that race.

Lohmann could not be reached for comment Monday. Wehrheim declined to comment in detail on the matter, saying only that “elections are over. It would appear they’re trying to run another election.”

Fortunato, a civic activist who helped organize New York Avenue neighbors against development of school district property that they said was too intense for the town, said in an interview that that work and her participation at town meetings gave her “a working relationship” with the town council, something she said Lohmann did not have.

Wehrheim Monday said that Garguilo’s job was a noncompetitive, civil service position. The job will pay $75,000 a year. “For the longest time, Supervisor Ed has promised a more transparent government,” Garguilo said. She said she would focus on quickly releasing information to the public through news releases, the town website and social media.

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Her purview would be broad, she said, ranging from the upcoming opening of a town tennis court to larger initiatives, such as downtown revitalization.