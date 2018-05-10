TODAY'S PAPER
Lawmakers: Bill expands social host law to include drugs

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @Cferrette
Print

State Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford) and Assemb. Kimberly Jean-Pierre (D-Babylon) on Thursday announced proposed legislation to expand the social host law to include drugs from marijuana to opioids.

The bill increases the liabilities on parents and guardians who knowingly allow minors to use drugs in their homes. Currently, it is illegal for parents or guardians to allow underage alcohol use in their homes and they face criminal penalties if convicted.

Nassau County legislators passed the measure last month, and Suffolk County has a similar bill pending.

Headshot

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

