Candidates for Southampton Town Board and town supervisor will debate Thursday night.

Incumbent Jay Schneiderman, of the Independence Party, will face off against Republican challenger Ray Overton.

Vying for two available seats on the board, incumbents Stan Glinka, a Republican, and Julie Lofstad, a Democrat, will debate challengers Thea Dombrowski-Fry, a Republican, and Tommy John Schiavoni, a Democrat.

The event, hosted by The Press News Group, will be held at 7 p.m. at the Southampton Arts Center.

Residents can submit questions ahead of time to Joseph P. Shaw, the event’s moderator and the press group’s executive editor, at mailbag@pressnewsgroup.com.