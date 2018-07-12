ALBANY – It’s been seven months since Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo promised to sue President Donald Trump regarding the income-tax plan he approved in December.

Yet the New York governor still hasn’t filed a claim.

A Cuomo aide said Thursday the lawsuit is coming – the delay is due in part to coordination with other states that might join the fight.

“We’re finalizing papers in the other states and will be moving forward in the near future,” Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said in an email.

But critics have expressed doubt on whether the state has any grounds for suing over the tax plan (much less winning), specifically over a claim that it treats “blue” states unfairly in regards to limitations on federal deductions.

“If he files it, it’s going nowhere,” said E.J. McMahon of the Empire Center, a conservative leaning, Albany-based think tank that reviews state policies and finances. “You don’t have to be a lawyer to figure he doesn’t have a leg to stand on. There is ample precedent for restricting or capping any itemized deductions.”

Cuomo, a Democrat who is up for re-election and faces a primary challenge from Cynthia Nixon, said the Trump-backed plan pits rich versus poor. Further, he contended an element of the plan that limits federal deductions a taxpayer can take for paying state and local taxes unfairly targeted high-income, high-tax states such as New York, California and Illinois – all “blue” or primarily Democratic states.

The limit on state and local tax deductions (known as “SALT” in government circles) amounted to “double taxation,” Cuomo said, and clearly was aimed at punishing states led by Democrats – violating the “equal protection” guarantees is the U.S. Constitution.

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cuomo vowed to sue in December and reinforced the promise by making it the keynote of his 2018 State of the State address in January, garnering front-page headlines around the state.

“We believe it is illegal and we will challenge it in court as unconstitutional,” Cuomo said, to Democratic applause, during the address.

Critics, including Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport), have questioned whether Cuomo had any legal grounds for suing.

In April, when the governor signed a law that could reduce the impact of the SALT limitation for some high earners, aides said the federal lawsuit could be filed soon. Then, they indicated it likely would be filed the first week of June. Some Albany insiders have speculated whether the suit, if filed, would happen closer to Election Day.

This week, watchdogs questioned the status of Cuomo’s plans to sue in light of the governor’s declaration on Wednesday that he’d sue if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturns abortion rights protected in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. Cuomo’s promise on abortion sparked doubts about exactly whom the governor would sue and on what grounds.