ALBANY — Sean Patrick Maloney has been spending at a pace of $93,000 per day over the last three weeks while Zephyr Teachout raised the most in contributions during that time in the close race for the Democratic nomination for state attorney general, according to financial disclosure reports released Wednesday.

Maloney, 52, a Hudson Valley congressman, spent $1.9 million in the last 21 days, with more than $1 million spent on media buys through Atlanta-based Canal Partners Media. Maloney spent another $202,421 on field consulting with Red Horse Strategies of Brooklyn. He had $491,318 left in his account as of Wednesday for use before the Sept. 13 primary and the November general election if he wins.

His biggest contributors throughout the campaign include $1.4 million from his congressional campaign as he also runs for re-election to Congress, $150,000 from a Manhattan real estate company through several limited liability companies, and $16,100 from the Real Estate Board of New York. Forty people each gave him more than $20,000, including four friends with Florida addresses who contributed a total of more than $218,000.

Teachout, 46, raised the most at $545,699 in the last 21 days — compared to $224,352 contributed with Maloney during the period.

The Fordham law professor and author on legal issues spent $617,744 in the last 21 days with $253,400 going to a Washington firm for TV ads, $185,000 to a consultant on digital ads, and $69,083 on a Washington-based media consultant.

Her biggest contributors in the campaign include comedian-actor-writer Amy Schumer, who gave $10,000; Stephen Silberstein of the Democracy Alliance and Patriotic Millionaires, who gave $10,000; Philadelphia lawyer Daniel Berger, who gave $21,000; information technology executive Bradford Burnham of New York City, who gave $21,000; and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who gave $21,000. The campaign emphasized small, individual donations and reported that the average contribution was $63, with 95 percent of donors in the last 21 days each donating less than $200.

The party’s designee, New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, spent the second largest amount in the last 21 days totaling $766,638. Most of that — $578,087 — was paid to the Hamilton Campaign Network of New York City for digital advertising and on flyers and other campaign promotional items handed out at rallies.

Her biggest contributors throughout the campaign included many of the labor unions that are among the reliable funders of campaigns for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has endorsed James. Her biggest contributors have included $71,000 from the Transportation Workers union based in Washington, D.C.; $65,000 from the New York Conference of the International Union of Operating Engineers; $21,000 from the political action committee of the New York State United Teachers union; $21,000 from the Hotel Trades union; $61,000 from the Service Employees International Union and its New York local; $21,000 from the Teamsters; and $16,000 from Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx).

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Leecia Eve, a Buffalo native and corporate attorney in Manhattan, spent $255,604 and personally loaned her campaign $100,000 in the last three weeks. She received $38,987 in contributions during the period.

Eve paid $138,555 to a Maryland company, Trippi Norton Rossmeissl Campaigns, for TV ads, and another $35,910 for a video shoot.

Her biggest contributors included family members: former Assemb. Arthur O. Eve, her father, donated $10,000, and her brother Eric Eve, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton, donated $15,000 and another $20,000 through his public affairs company, Ichor Strategies.

The winner of the Sept. 13 primary will face Republican nominee Keith Wofford, a Manhattan-based bankruptcy lawyer, in November.