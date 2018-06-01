Massapequa native Alec Baldwin will headline a Bridehampton fundraiser for Democrat Liuba Grechen Shirley in her bid to unseat Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford).

Grechen Shirley, of Amityville, faces Suffolk presiding officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague) in a June 26 Democratic primary. The June 22 fundraiser on the East End — outside of King’s district — is to take place at a private residence. Tickets cost $500, $1,000, and $2,700.

Baldwin, in a statement provided by Grechen Shirley’s campaign, called her “the true progressive in this race.”

The statement continued, “As a Massapequa native, I’ve followed Pete King for decades. King wasted his terms in Congress shilling for corporate interests and lobbyists. Long Island deserves better. Liuba is a tough champion for affordable health care, lower taxes for middle-class families, and women’s rights — Long Island needs her in Congress next year.”

King, in an interview, said, “I’d be surprised if he did a fundraiser for me.” King added, “Alec Baldwin is Alec Baldwin, what can I tell you? It has no impact on me one way or the other.”

A number of celebrities have endorsed Grechen Shirley’s campaign, including Alec’s brother Billy Baldwin, tennis star Martina Navratilova, and comedian and actress Rosie O’Donnell.

Daniele de Groot, a spokeswoman for Gregory, criticized Baldwin in a statement. She pointed to a 2007 voicemail message in which he called his daughter a “pig.” She also referenced remarks Baldwin made last fall after the publication of sexual misconduct reports against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Baldwin said in an interview with PBS: “When women take money and are silenced by that money — even though they took the money and were silenced because they were told, beyond the money, it was the right thing for them to do, keep quiet, don’t make too many waves, it is going to hurt your career — when they do it nonetheless, does it set back the cause of change? That’s an issue, I think.”

He later said he was quitting Twitter. “It was never my intention, in my public statements, to ‘blame the victim’ in the many sexual assault cases that have emerged recently,” Baldwin tweeted in November.

De Groot said in her statement that Liuba is “getting funds from a celebrity who blamed the victims in the Harvey Weinstein rape scandal and called his daughter a ‘pig.’ What’s next, a fundraiser with Eric Schneiderman and Eliot Spitzer?”