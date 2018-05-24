Republican lawyer Manny Alicandro, who had announced himself as a candidate for attorney general, on Thursday switched to a run for state comptroller, as the state Republican Party juggles candidates to try to seize on the abrupt resignation of Democratic Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman.

The pivot by Alicandro, a Buffalo native, clears the field for Keith Wofford, a Manhattan lawyer, to run as the GOP’s candidate for attorney general. Wofford was endorsed by state Republican Committee Chairman Ed Cox and the party’s nominee for governor, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.

But Alicandro’s decision also means that two Republicans will face off Thursday on the last day of the GOP convention — and potentially in a September primary — for comptroller. The other leading candidate for comptroller among Republicans is Jonathan Trichter, a former Democratic operative who works in the financial services sector. He is strongly supported by the state Conservative Party, and on Thursday he announced that he had registered as a Republican, drawing cheers from delegates.

But the Republican ticket still isn’t settled, and there still could be primaries for comptroller and attorney general in September. The party usually tries to avoid primaries to maintain unity and avoid costly intra-party confrontations.

Schneiderman’s sudden departure amid accusations of sexual abuse and assault has made Republicans optimistic that they can capture the attorney general’s seat for the first time since the 1990s.

“Schneiderman resigned in disgrace just three weeks ago, and people are just getting to know the candidates,” Cox said in an interview Thursday.