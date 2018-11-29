TODAY'S PAPER
Andrea Stewart-Cousins to headline Steve Bellone campaign kickoff

The $250-a-head fundraiser, with VIP prices of up to $25,000, will be held Dec. 19 at Coindre Hall in Huntington.

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who becomes state Senate majority leader Jan. 1, will headline Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s Dec. 19 fundraiser to kick off his 2019 re-election campaign.

Bellone will hold his $250 a head event, with VIP prices as high as $25,000, at Coindre Hall, a medieval-style mansion in Huntington..

“Smart, shrewd, and suburban — Senate Majority Leader-elect Stewart-Cousins is the voice Long Islanders need in Albany to protect their schools and pocketbooks,” said Bellone, who campaigned locally and upstate for Democratic Senate candidates. “I am honored that she has agreed to headline this event as we gear up for the year ahead.”

Bellone's bid for a third term is no surprise.

In April, he issued an email alert seeking interns interested in battling for gun-control legislation after the Parkland High School shootings in Florida. Bellone said he “looked forward to working with the next generation throughout my second term and during my re-election in 2019.”

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

