By Yancey Roy

Gov. Andrew Cuomo heading to California for fundraisers

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at One Police Plaza

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at One Police Plaza in lower Manhattan on Nov. 1, 2017. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is headed to California this week for two fundraisers to add to the $25 million he already has stockpiled for a re-election campaign.

Cuomo, a Democrat in his seventh year in office, is set to hold a fundraiser in San Francisco on Tuesday morning and Beverly Hills on Tuesday night. The top ticket goes for $50,000 to be “chair” of the Beverly Hills event, to be held at the home of Jeff Shell, head of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Other big wigs listed on the invitation include CBS CEO Leslie Moonves and Disney CEO Bob Iger. The New York Times first reported the fundraisers.

Next month, the governor is slated to hold another high-priced fundraiser to mark his birthday — former President Bill Clinton and rocker Jon Bon Jovi will headline the event.

Cuomo’s aggressive fundraising is one factor that has stirred talk that he’s eyeing a 2020 run for president. But funds accumulated for a statewide campaign cannot be transferred to a federal campaign. Cuomo has said he’s only interested in running for re-election in 2018.

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

