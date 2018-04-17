ALBANY — A poll released Tuesday has Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo matching his lowest favorability among voters since taking office in 2011, but because of strong Democratic and New York City support, he remains well positioned to fend off a primary challenge from Cynthia Nixon.

The Siena Research Institute poll said Cuomo was seen favorably by 49 percent of all voters polled, compared to 44 percent who view him unfavorably. Within the Democratic Party, however, Cuomo was seen favorably by 62 percent, compared to 32 percent who saw him unfavorably.

If the fall Democratic primary were held now, Cuomo would beat Nixon, an activist on education and other issues as well as a star of the “Sex and the City” TV series, by 58 percent to 27 percent.

The poll found Cuomo was favored by 63 percent of New York City voters compared to 21 percent for Nixon. Among liberals, who traditionally dominate the Democratic primary vote, Cuomo led 58 percent to 29 percent.

“Early on, Cuomo seems to be in a strong position again to be the Democratic Party’s standard-bearer,” said Steven Greenberg of the Siena College poll.

Nixon, however, has narrowed the race in the month since she officially joined the campaign for the Democratic nomination, he said. Nixon won the endorsement of the liberal Working Families Party on Saturday, an influential minor party that Cuomo had previously fought hard to win.

The poll questioned 692 registered voters from April 8 to Thursday. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.