Angie Carpenter, Edward Romaine kick off supervisor re-election bids

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter and Brookhaven Supervisor Edward Romaine, both Republicans, are launching their bids for re-election.

Carpenter, 75, drew  nearly 300 backers to a $150-a-head fundraiser last Thursday at Captain Bill’s in Bay Shore. The event, which officials said raised about $80,000, was the kickoff for Carpenter’s bid for a second term.

Romaine, 72, will launch his bid for a fourth full term at a Dec. 5 fundraiser at Lombardi’s by the Bay in Patchogue.

Romaine, a former Suffolk County legislator and county clerk, was first elected supervisor in 2012 to finish the term of former Democratic Supervisor Mark Lesko.

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

