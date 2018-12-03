Angie Carpenter, Edward Romaine kick off supervisor re-election bids
Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter and Brookhaven Supervisor Edward Romaine, both Republicans, are launching their bids for re-election.
Carpenter, 75, drew nearly 300 backers to a $150-a-head fundraiser last Thursday at Captain Bill’s in Bay Shore. The event, which officials said raised about $80,000, was the kickoff for Carpenter’s bid for a second term.
Romaine, 72, will launch his bid for a fourth full term at a Dec. 5 fundraiser at Lombardi’s by the Bay in Patchogue.
Romaine, a former Suffolk County legislator and county clerk, was first elected supervisor in 2012 to finish the term of former Democratic Supervisor Mark Lesko.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.