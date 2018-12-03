Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter and Brookhaven Supervisor Edward Romaine, both Republicans, are launching their bids for re-election.

Carpenter, 75, drew nearly 300 backers to a $150-a-head fundraiser last Thursday at Captain Bill’s in Bay Shore. The event, which officials said raised about $80,000, was the kickoff for Carpenter’s bid for a second term.

Romaine, 72, will launch his bid for a fourth full term at a Dec. 5 fundraiser at Lombardi’s by the Bay in Patchogue.

Romaine, a former Suffolk County legislator and county clerk, was first elected supervisor in 2012 to finish the term of former Democratic Supervisor Mark Lesko.