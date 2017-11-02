Updated November 2, 2017 3:19 PM

Hempstead Town Councilman Anthony D’Esposito, an Island Park Republican, is running for re-election to his 4th District seat, which includes East Rockaway, Hewlett, Island Park, South Hempstead, Oceanside and Rockville Centre and portions of Baldwin, Cedarhurst, Lynbrook, Malverne, Valley Stream and Woodmere.

So why do campaign signs touting D’Esposito — usually coupled with the name of Republican Supervisor Anthony Santino, who is also seeking re-election — appear on lawns outside his district, such as in Wantagh?

Does he have his eye on a future run for supervisor, should Santino move on?

Matt Coleman, Santino’s campaign spokesman explained in a statement, “Councilman D’Esposito enjoys strong support from neighbors particularly in the fire service and law enforcement from all across the Town of Hempstead. Obviously, campaign signs that are picked up at campaign headquarters or at other events cannot be restricted to being placed in the councilman’s district.”

Coleman also dismissed the idea of D’Esposito becoming supervisor anytime soon.

“Supervisor Santino, who is just completing his first term in office fully intends, with the support of voters, to remain leading America’s largest township for many years to come. Any speculation about a possible successor is ridiculously premature,” Coleman said.