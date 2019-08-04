TODAY'S PAPER
Republican Anthony Piccirillo files overdue campaign finance forms

Anthony Piccirillo, the Republican candidate for Suffolk County

Anthony Piccirillo, the Republican candidate for Suffolk County Legislature in the 8th District. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
It may be six months late, but Anthony Piccirillo, the Republican candidate in Suffolk's 8th Legislative District, finally has filed five overdue campaign finance reports dating to January.

Piccirillo's filings with the state Board of Elections in Albany show that he has only $306 remaining in his campaign fund. He spent the bulk of his $15,342 campaign fund in winning his write-in primaries on June 25 for the Conservative and Independence Party ballot lines against  Democratic Legis. William Lindsay III. Piccirillo also has the Libertarian Party line in his rematch with Lindsay, to whom he lost by 242 votes.

Piccirillo, a GOP legislative aide, filed the late reports after Democrats made a formal complaint in late July over his failure to file the required campaign finance reports. Piccirillo acknowledged the problems  and blamed a technical issue, with no further explanation.

Lindsay’s campaign finance reports show he began the year with $9,888, spent $44,003 and has $17,868 on hand.  His reports showed Lindsay has repaid $3,000 of $23,000  in loans he made to his campaign in the past.

Piccirillo says Lindsay filed his most recent report several days late. Lindsay, of Bohemia, said he filed on time, but amended his filing later to comply with additional reporting required by a new state law.

