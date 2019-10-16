Republican Suffolk County Legislature candidate Anthony Piccirillo was arrested in 2011 for allegedly helping run illegal poker games in Bohemia and has an outstanding judgment against him for money he owes Suffolk County, court records show.

Piccirillo, an aide to Suffolk Legis. Steven Flotteron (R-Brightwaters), was accused of collecting players’ money for an illegal poker hall, District Court records show.

Piccirillo pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a noncriminal violation, in 2014 but did not pay a $250 fine until last Wednesday after he was contacted by Newsday, the records show.

Piccirillo said he "played in a small neighborhood poker game" in his 20s. "I owned up to it and moved on," Piccirillo said in a statement.

Piccirillo also said he "just recently found out about an unpaid fee and it has since been satisfied."

Piccirillo, 36, of Bohemia, also owes the county at least $2,141 for nonpayment of tuition as a student at Suffolk County Community College in 2001, records show.

Piccirillo is challenging Legis. William Lindsay III (D-Bohemia) in the 8th District on Nov. 5.

Lindsay, 47, who is seeking a fourth term, called it, “alarming that you’d have a candidate running for public office while at the same time they’ve owed the county money for the last 10 years and made no attempt to repay those funds.”

Piccirillo said his great-grandmother, who had dementia, paid for his tuition.

"Apparently, a bill went unpaid as a result of her condition," Piccirillo said. "Only recently did I learn about the outstanding balance and it will be taken care of."

Suffolk Democrats included copies of the court records in a news release last month detailing allegations against Piccirillo and questioning Flotteron's decision to hire him. Newsday then obtained the records independently.

The documents show Piccirillo was charged with promoting gambling in the second degree for advancing or profiting from unlawful gambling. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in March 2014.

That July, the state won a $370 judgment for nonpayment of the $250 fine, according to Suffolk County clerk records.

Piccirillo paid the judgment, which totaled $375 including fees, last Wednesday, according to a receipt he provided to Newsday.

Flotteron declined to answer questions about Piccirillo's cases, but said the aide has, "been a very hard worker and helped many constituents."