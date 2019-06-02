Republican Anthony Piccirillo has gotten a second ballot line in his rematch with Suffolk County Legis. William Lindsay III (D-Bohemia) in the 8th District.

Piccirillo, who lost to Lindsay two years ago by only 243 votes, has won the backing of the Libertarian Party. The minor party qualified for the ballot last year when its gubernatorial candidate Larry Sharpe drew 95,000 votes statewide.

Piccirillo said he was “absolutely thrilled” to have the Libertarian ballot line. “I have always thought of myself as a Republican, who holds many Libertarian values — limited government as well as more personal choice,” he said.

Piccirillo also has successfully filed petitions to wage a write-in primary on June 25 to try to wrest the Conservative Party ballot line from Lindsay. Two years ago, Piccirillo got 1,418 votes on the Conservative line.

Jesse Garcia, Suffolk GOP chairman, said 30 to 35 GOP contenders have sought Libertarian backing. GOP legislative contenders Dominick Thorne, in the 7th District, and Gary Pollakusky, in the 6th, have been notified they have received Libertarian line.