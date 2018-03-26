ALBANY — Assembly Majority Leader Joseph Morelle said combating President Donald Trump was a driving force in his decision to run for Congress, which will create a scramble for leadership positions in the chamber.

“I watch the news every day and read the newspapers and, frankly, I am so distraught about what’s going on in the country that that was the compelling reason to do it,” Morelle (D-Rochester) said Monday, shortly after he announced his congressional campaign.

Morelle, 61, will seek the congressional seat held since 1986 by Democratic Rep. Louise Slaughter, who died from a fall more than a week ago.

“I think if you care about this country and you grow up as I did watching some great American leaders even during something as difficult as the Vietnam War and Watergate, you can’t help but be struck by how different this presidency is, and not in a good way,” Morelle said. “I am very, very concerned about the country and the world.”

Morelle then took his seat as majority leader in the Assembly chamber and was greeted by a long standing ovation on both sides of the aisle.

“He’s been a tremendous partner and brother; I love him to death,” said Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx). The two Democrats had faced off in 2015 in the contest to be selected speaker by the Democratic majority conference after longtime Speaker Sheldon Silver (D-Manhattan) was arrested in a corruption probe. Silver says he is innocent of the charges and his re-trial is this year.

Heastie wouldn’t commit himself to the decades-old tradition of speakers from New York City picking a majority leader from upstate. He appointment of a new No. 2 would likely affect committee chairmanships and other leadership posts throughout the chamber.

“I think there is a lot of qualified members; they will have big shoes to fill with Joe,” Heastie said. “I don’t want to say there is any [geographical requirement] because then I would be doing a disservice to other people around the state. . . . Balance is always important, but I don’t want to say that because that could eliminate somebody who is magnificent.

“The person’s personal qualifications has to be, to me, the number one thing,” Heastie said.

Morelle, in office since 1990 and majority leader since 2013, is expected to remain majority leader through the end of the legislative session, which is scheduled to conclude June 20. He will have to leave the Assembly to run for Congress.