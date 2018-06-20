ALBANY — Lawmakers began a high-stakes game of chicken as the Assembly gavel sounded Wednesday to open what’s supposed to be the last day of the 2018 legislative session.

A number of high-profile issues — including teacher evaluations — remained in limbo, along with a number of “local” proposals that could be crucial to certain jurisdictions, including Nassau County.

The Democrat-led Assembly made the first move a night earlier in what was expected to be a series of moves and countermoves. It approved a bill that combined a series of typically noncontroversial local tax extensions (Cattaraugus County mortgage tax, for example) with more contentious ones (raise the debt limit for the Nassau Interim Finance Authority), along with some contentious policy proposals (automated speed cameras in New York City and cameras on school buses).

The NIFA bill was declared dead a day earlier by a key Nassau Republican, Sen. Kemp Hannon (R-Garden City), citing lack of support by the Nassau County legislature.

The Democrats’ take-it-or-leave it strategy aimed to force the politically split Senate to accept the so-called omnibus bill or negotiate the issues separately. Meanwhile, Assembly Democrats have no intention of considering a Senate Republican bill that combines teacher evaluations with speed cameras and an increase in charter schools, an official said.

The Senate has been split among 31 Republicans and 31 Democrats since Sen. Tom Croci (R-Sayville) announced this month his intention to rejoin the U.S. Navy. He has been in training and has been in Albany only a few days since, leaving the GOP without a majority and forcing it to negotiate with Democrats on even minor pieces of legislation.

As the Assembly opened its session Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan met behind closed doors with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Flanagan (R-East Northport) said negotiations have resumed on teacher evaluations and other issues. (Unions have been pressing lawmakers to pass a bill to separate evaluations from students’ scores on state standardized tests.) But the Senate leader downplayed the progress.

“No deals yet, just trying to close down session,” Flanagan said. “Had a good productive conversation with the governor on overriding issues, but no formal resolution.”