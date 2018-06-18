ALBANY — Get ready for beer-flavored ice cream. Hard cider too.

The state Assembly, by a 95-8 vote, gave final passage Monday to a bill that adds beer and hard cider to the types of alcohol that may be legally infused into ice cream. The Senate passed it last week.

Lawmakers had legalized wine ice cream in 2008.

As with wine, alcohol percentage in the ice cream would be limited to 5 percent, under terms of the bill.

The bill is sponsored by two central New York legislators, Sen. James Seward (R-Milford) and Assmb. William Magee (D-Nelson),

In a memo filed with the bill, Seward and Magee wrote: “This bill will help New York dairy farmers, craft beer and cider producers, dairy processors and manufacturers, and food retailers and restaurants meet the increasing consumer demand for these new and innovative products.”

With the Assembly passage, the bill now goes to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for signature or veto by the end of the year.