Bellone plans 2 golf outing fundraisers

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone who in the past has held an annual summer golf outing will let donors pay and play twice.

The county executive, who already has $2 million in his campaign coffers, will hold the first golf fundraiser May 6 at Indian Hills Country Club in Northport for a $1,000 a head. Of course, donors can give more — the top ticket as an event chair goes for $25,000.

Later in August, Bellone also will hold his ninth annual golf outing at Bethpage State Park, which in the past has hosted the U.S. Open. The date and price tag for that event have not yet been set.