By David M. Schwartz

Steve Bellone criticizes Republican tax bill in robocall

The Suffolk County executive, in an automated call Tuesday to 350,000 homes in Suffolk, urged opposition to the tax overhaul.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone made an automated

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone made an automated call to 350,000 homes urging opposition to the Republican tax overhaul bill in Congress. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone made an automated robocall to 350,000 Suffolk homes Tuesday night asking residents to sign a petition opposing the Republican tax overhaul bill.

The call, funded by Bellone’s campaign, asks residents to visit his Facebook page, which has a link to an online petition asking President Donald Trump to stop the federal tax cut bill, which would eliminate the state and local tax deduction.

Bellone spokesman Jason Elan said the call went to all households that voted in the 2016 session.

“Congress is right now working on a bill that would impose a massive tax increase on Suffolk homeowners and cause home prices to drop,” Bellone said in the call. “I’ve sent a letter to President Trump urging him to use his power to stop Congress and we’ve launched an online petition.”

Republicans in the House and Senate have passed separate versions of the tax reform legislation, but the bills must be reconciled. The GOP is attempting to pass the tax bill before the end of the year.

The bill would slash corporate tax rates and double the standard deduction, while eliminating the ability to deduct local income and property taxes.

