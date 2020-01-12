TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
SEARCH
57° Good Morning
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Steve Bellone makes pick for panel to set up public finance system

Adrian Fassett, president and CEO of the Economic

Adrian Fassett, president and CEO of the Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk, Inc., will sit on a new Suffolk County campaign panel. Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has appointed the final member of the county’s campaign finance board nearly a year after the board was supposed to launch.

Adrian Fassett, president and chief executive officer of the nonprofit Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk Inc., was appointed last month to help set up a new system to publicly finance county campaigns.

Fassett, who is not registered with a political party, joins two board members selected by legislative leaders: retired GOP County Court Judge Jack Toomey and Democrat Lisa Scott, president of the Suffolk County League of Women Voters.

The board was supposed to start meeting in January 2019 and have the public financing system up and running for the 2021 election campaign finance cycle, which started after Election Day 2019, officials said.

Bellone's pick was delayed after an initial candidate declined and a subsequent search for someone who was not a Republican or Democrat, officials have said.

"Adrian Fassett is extremely qualified, understands the importance of transparency in campaign finance and brings a truly independent voice to the board," Bellone spokesman Derek Poppe said in a statement. 

The board has a “mammoth undertaking” of creating public campaign finance rules, picking an executive director and launching the program before Election Day 2021, said legislative Presiding Officer Robert Calarco (D-Patchogue), who is working to set up the board’s first meeting.

Under the new system, legislative candidates could get as much as $50,000 beginning in 2021, and county executive candidates would receive as much as $1 million starting in 2023. Spending would be capped at $100,000 for legislative candidates and $2 million for county executive hopefuls.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rachelle Blidner on June

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Huntington Town officials say the proposal would not Huntington considers change to residential yard waste policy
The owners of Woodmere Golf Club want to Five lawsuits later, golf club owners stay on plan to build homes
A virtual black box, including cameras and audio LI hospital recording surgeries in 'black box'
Fisheries managers say factors, including habitat loss to State regulators consider restricting horseshoe crab harvest
ERASE Racism has elected two new board members: ERASE Racism adds judge, former journalist to board
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's proposed annex, bordered by More questions than answers on Cuomo's vision for Penn Station
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search