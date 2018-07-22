Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, who originally opposed Suffolk County Community College’s bid for a four percent increase in county aid, has decided not to veto the legislative compromise of a 2.5 percent hike in the county’s share of school expenses.

Bellone had proposed that the county limit its increase for the coming year to 1.82 percent, but decided not to block the legislature’s action after it was approved by a veto-proof unanimous vote last month.

College trustees, who have already voted to raise the current $4,870 annual tuition by a record $350, will decide next month how to make up the $630,000 shortfall between what the college originally proposed and the compromise 2.5 percent hike that the legislature approved. But several trustees have pledged not to increase tuition further.