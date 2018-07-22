TODAY'S PAPER
Bellone won't veto 2.5% increase in aid to Suffolk community college

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone speaks at a

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone speaks at a news conference in Amityville on July 5. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, who originally opposed Suffolk County Community College’s bid for a four percent increase in county aid, has decided not to veto the legislative compromise of a 2.5 percent hike in the county’s share of school expenses.

Bellone had proposed that the county limit its increase for the coming year to 1.82 percent, but decided not to block the legislature’s action after it was approved by a veto-proof  unanimous vote last month.

College trustees, who have already voted to raise the current $4,870 annual tuition by a record $350, will decide next month how to make up the $630,000 shortfall between what the college originally proposed and the compromise 2.5 percent hike that the legislature approved. But several  trustees have  pledged not to increase tuition further.

