By Michael Gormley

State senator: Bill to allow night racing at Belmont dropped

Owners of harness racing tracks that run their races at night had opposed the Belmont measure.

A proposal to allow night thoroughbred racing at

A proposal to allow night thoroughbred racing at Belmont Park has been dropped from state budget negotiations, a key state senator said.

ALBANY — A proposal to allow Belmont Park to race thoroughbreds at night has been dropped from state budget negotiations, said Senate Racing and Wagering Committee Chairman John Bonacic.

“I know it’s dead,” Bonacic said Thursday after a closed-door conference with the Senate’s Republican majority. He said the measure could resurface in the legislative session that ends June 20, but its best chance was expected to be in budget negotiations.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had proposed night racing in his budget in January, and by late February the measure had the support of key Assembly and Senate committee chairmen. However, the measure was opposed by the owners of harness racing tracks including Yonkers Raceway that run their races at night.

The New York Racing Association, which operates thoroughbred racing at Belmont, Aqueduct and Saratoga, argued the added sports events would help generate interest in Yonkers and other harness tracks.

“NYRA believes that night racing is an important component in recruiting and maintaining new generations of fans to secure the long-term future of horseracing in New York,” said NYRA spokesman Patrick McKenna.

McKenna said the effort to bring night racing to Belmont will continue.

The bill would have allowed racing at Belmont after sunset only at the main track under its current configuration. The races would have to conclude before 10:30 p.m. under the proposal.

There was no immediate comment from the Assembly’s Democratic majority or Cuomo.

