Overcast 35° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle
By Robert Brodsky

Civic leaders question Belmont contract

Belmont-area civic leaders call it “conflict of interest” to hire an environmental consultant who’d be paid by the Islanders’ joint venture.

A rendering of the new Belmont Park.

A rendering of the new Belmont Park. State-owned land at the racecourse will be developed into an 18,000-seat hockey arena by the New York Islanders. Photo Credit: Sterling Project Development

Some Elmont and Floral Park civic leaders are raising concerns that a development group led by the New York Islanders is paying a Manhattan-based consulting firm to conduct an environmental review before the team constructs an 18,000-seat arena at Belmont Park.

The Belmont Park Community Coalition, in a letter to Howard Zemsky, president of Empire State Development, the state’s business development...

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

