TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
73° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Bill de Blasio, Kirsten Gillibrand show no support in Iowa poll

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
Print

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) registered no support in a new poll of likely Iowa caucusgoers' top presidential choices that found former Vice President Joseph Biden ahead of his 2020 rivals.

The CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll found that Gillibrand registered zero percent support in the poll, and de Blasio got no responses.

Vice President Joe Biden led the pack of 23 candidates, with 24 percent favoring him. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had 16 percent support; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren had 15 percent and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg got 14 percent.

Selzer and Co. commissioned the poll from June 2-5 of 600 likely Democratic caucus participants. The poll had a 4 percent margin of error.

The poll examined caucusgoers' first or second choices, candidates' favorability ratings and asked which candidates caucusgoers were "actively considering."

The Gillibrand and de Blasio campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Iowa caucus, scheduled for Feb. 3, will be the nation's first presidential nominating contest.

Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau police at the scene in Roosevelt Sunday Cops: One dead, two injured after shooting
Correction Officer Erin Meunkle, seen here at the LI sex trafficking victims speak out
Police at the scene Sunday of a fatal Cops: Fatal stabbing in Hempstead
Suffolk County Republican Chairman Jesse Garcia. Jesse Garcia draws major donors to first fundraiser
The Aptive Environmental office on E. Jefryn Boulevard Residents advised to ignore company's sales calls
Bill Baum, left, and John LeGrandier stand at Water fountain honoring Smithtown soldier is dry
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search