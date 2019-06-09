New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) registered no support in a new poll of likely Iowa caucusgoers' top presidential choices that found former Vice President Joseph Biden ahead of his 2020 rivals.

The CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll found that Gillibrand registered zero percent support in the poll, and de Blasio got no responses.

Vice President Joe Biden led the pack of 23 candidates, with 24 percent favoring him. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had 16 percent support; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren had 15 percent and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg got 14 percent.

Selzer and Co. commissioned the poll from June 2-5 of 600 likely Democratic caucus participants. The poll had a 4 percent margin of error.

The poll examined caucusgoers' first or second choices, candidates' favorability ratings and asked which candidates caucusgoers were "actively considering."

The Gillibrand and de Blasio campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Iowa caucus, scheduled for Feb. 3, will be the nation's first presidential nominating contest.